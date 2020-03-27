Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Netgear Nighthawk X10 AD7200 Smart Tri-Band WiFi Router
$249 $399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $141, although other major retailers charge at least $480. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 60GHz frequencies
  • 7200Mbps data transfer
  • Model: R9000-100NAS
