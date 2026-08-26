During the Neiman Marcus Fall Designer Sale, shop new sale arrivals at up to 40% off. Plus, get $100 to $250 off eligible purchases via coupon code "SHOPFALL". The event spans thousands of items across women's and men's fashion, shoes, handbags, jewelry, kids, and home. Deal ends September 3 at 11 pm ET. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Spans women's clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and home decor
- Includes men's apparel and accessories
- Designer brands include Jimmy Choo, Mac Duggal, rag & bone, and Alexis Bittar
- Over 27,000 items included in the event
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Neiman Marcus' Last Call sale takes an extra 25% off already-marked designer sale items, with the discount applied automatically at checkout. That brings total savings to up to 70% off on thousands of styles across women's, men's, kids', beauty, and home categories. Eligible items are marked online, and some exclusions apply. Sale ends August 31, 2026. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus is taking an extra 25% off already-reduced Last Call items, with savings reaching up to 70% off across women's, men's, kids', and home categories. Designer pieces from brands like Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard, L'Agence, and Rails are included, such as a Rails Makayla Floral Cotton Midi Dress at $187.60. Shoes and handbags are also part of the markdowns, alongside higher-end names like Balmain and Brunello Cucinelli. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Extra 25% off already-marked-down Last Call items
- Includes women's clothing, shoes, and handbags
- Men's, kids, and home items also included
- Designer brands include Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard, and Rails
- Over 9,800 items available
Neiman Marcus's Last Call sale takes an extra 25% off already-reduced designer items, with the discount applied automatically at checkout. That drops final prices up to 70% off select sale styles. Some exclusions apply, eligible products will be marked. The sale also applies in-store at your local Neiman Marcus. Sale ends August 31, 2026. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Extra 25% off already-marked-down designer sale items
- Includes women's, men's, kids', and home categories
- Brands include Alice + Olivia, Cinq a Sept, Veronica Beard, Jimmy Choo, and Marc Jacobs
- Discounts apply automatically at checkout on eligible items
Neiman Marcus is offering an extra 25% off already discounted Last Call items across women's, men's, kids', and home categories, with total savings reaching up to 70% off. The sale includes luxury names like Brunello Cucinelli, Michael Kors Collection, and Jimmy Choo, such as a Brunello Cucinelli sweater dropping to $615 after the extra discount. With over 10,000 items marked down, the selection spans dresses, denim, shoes, and handbags. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Spans women's, men's, kids', and home categories
- Includes designer brands such as Brunello Cucinelli, Michael Kors Collection, Jimmy Choo, and Isabel Marant
- Additional 25% off already reduced Last Call prices
- Over 10,000 items included in the sale
- Covers clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories
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