Neiman Marcus is taking an extra 25% off already-reduced Last Call items, with savings reaching up to 70% off across women's, men's, kids', and home categories. Designer pieces from brands like Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard, L'Agence, and Rails are included, such as a Rails Makayla Floral Cotton Midi Dress at $187.60. Shoes and handbags are also part of the markdowns, alongside higher-end names like Balmain and Brunello Cucinelli. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus