Neiman Marcus is offering an extra 25% off already discounted Last Call items across women's, men's, kids', and home categories, with total savings reaching up to 70% off. The sale includes luxury names like Brunello Cucinelli, Michael Kors Collection, and Jimmy Choo, such as a Brunello Cucinelli sweater dropping to $615 after the extra discount. With over 10,000 items marked down, the selection spans dresses, denim, shoes, and handbags. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Spans women's, men's, kids', and home categories
- Includes designer brands such as Brunello Cucinelli, Michael Kors Collection, Jimmy Choo, and Isabel Marant
- Additional 25% off already reduced Last Call prices
- Over 10,000 items included in the sale
- Covers clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories
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Published 43 min ago
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Neiman Marcus' Last Call sale takes an extra 25% off already-marked designer sale items, with the discount applied automatically at checkout. That brings total savings to up to 70% off on thousands of styles across women's, men's, kids', beauty, and home categories. Eligible items are marked online, and some exclusions apply. Sale ends August 31, 2026. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus's Last Call sale takes an extra 25% off already-reduced designer items, with the discount applied automatically at checkout. That drops final prices up to 70% off select sale styles. Some exclusions apply, eligible products will be marked. The sale also applies in-store at your local Neiman Marcus. Sale ends August 31, 2026. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
- Extra 25% off already-marked-down designer sale items
- Includes women's, men's, kids', and home categories
- Brands include Alice + Olivia, Cinq a Sept, Veronica Beard, Jimmy Choo, and Marc Jacobs
- Discounts apply automatically at checkout on eligible items
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