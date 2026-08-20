The Navic T5 drops to $101 via promo code "USBS20", down from $319. It's built around a 350W brushless motor with a top speed of 19 mph and a claimed range of up to 22 miles, and its 8.5" solid tires are puncture-proof since there's no air to lose. The scooter folds down for easier storage and pairs with a smartphone app for functions like locking and cruise control. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress