This MySmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit is $28.61 at Walmart. It's the best price we found by $4. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 3 tubes of whitening gel, 3ml each
- 28-LED blue light tray for whitening sessions
- LED light is waterproof and USB rechargeable
- Gel formulated with carbamide peroxide for reduced sensitivity
- FDA-registered whitening gel
- Whitening sessions run 10 to 30 minutes each
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At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $7.96. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this toothbrush and a great deal for an electric toothbrush in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 power toothbrush, 1 charging dock, and 2 brush heads
- Oscillating brush action cleans tooth surfaces and hard-to-reach areas
- Built-in 2-minute timer with 30-second quadrant alerts
- Bristles fade over time to signal when to replace the brush head
- Nylon bristles with a plastic handle
To get the Doctor's BrushPicks Interdental Toothpicks 1,100-Count for $7.96, down from $14, select Subscribe & Save in the right sidebar, then clip the 40% off coupon on the product page. This four-pack of The Doctor's BrushPicks gives you 1,100 interdental picks with a two-in-one design, brush bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other. Each pack comes in its own portable case, making it easy to keep a set in a bag, purse, or car for cleaning between teeth, braces, or permanent retainers on the go. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1,100 total picks in four packs of 275
- Two-in-one design with soft bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other
- Bristle end designed to clean between teeth, braces, and permanent retainers
- Ridged pick end designed to help stimulate gums
- Comes in a portable dispensing case for travel or purses
- Item weighs 9.92 oz. and measures 6.7" x 1.75" x 3.5"
This Onlyone electric toothbrush is $8.98, matching its all-time low on Amazon and well under its 90-day average of $21.08. It comes with 8 brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless charging base, and holds a charge for up to 30 days. (Prime members get free shipping.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 brush heads, a charging base, a travel case, and wireless charging
- 5 brushing modes: clean, sensitive, whitening, and massage
- Built-in 2-minute smart timer with 30-second quadrant reminders
- Holds a charge for up to 30 days on a single charge
- Waterproof design with an ABS handle and nylon bristles
The SuitShine Sonicare-Compatible Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack is $8.98 via Subscribe & Save for Prime members. That's a $6 savings. Other sellers charge around $20 or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 8 replacement brush heads
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare click-on handles, including ProtectiveClean, DiamondClean, FlexCare, and HealthyWhite series
- Nylon bristles with a curved long-tip design
- Made from durable plastic (PP) material
- Soft bristle firmness for gentler brushing
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
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