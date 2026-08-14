To get the Doctor's BrushPicks Interdental Toothpicks 1,100-Count for $7.96, down from $14, select Subscribe & Save in the right sidebar, then clip the 40% off coupon on the product page. This four-pack of The Doctor's BrushPicks gives you 1,100 interdental picks with a two-in-one design, brush bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other. Each pack comes in its own portable case, making it easy to keep a set in a bag, purse, or car for cleaning between teeth, braces, or permanent retainers on the go. Buy Now at Amazon