To get the Doctor's BrushPicks Interdental Toothpicks 1,100-Count for $7.96, down from $14, select Subscribe & Save in the right sidebar, then clip the 40% off coupon on the product page. This four-pack of The Doctor's BrushPicks gives you 1,100 interdental picks with a two-in-one design, brush bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other. Each pack comes in its own portable case, making it easy to keep a set in a bag, purse, or car for cleaning between teeth, braces, or permanent retainers on the go. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1,100 total picks in four packs of 275
- Two-in-one design with soft bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other
- Bristle end designed to clean between teeth, braces, and permanent retainers
- Ridged pick end designed to help stimulate gums
- Comes in a portable dispensing case for travel or purses
- Item weighs 9.92 oz. and measures 6.7" x 1.75" x 3.5"
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At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $7.96. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this toothbrush and a great deal for an electric toothbrush in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 power toothbrush, 1 charging dock, and 2 brush heads
- Oscillating brush action cleans tooth surfaces and hard-to-reach areas
- Built-in 2-minute timer with 30-second quadrant alerts
- Bristles fade over time to signal when to replace the brush head
- Nylon bristles with a plastic handle
This 6-pack of Philips Sonicare C2 Plaque Control brush heads is $32.05 via Subscribe & Save, down from $44.99. That's an all-time low at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 6 C2 Plaque Control brush heads
- Compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on electric toothbrushes
- BrushSync reminder tracks brushing habits and signals when to replace the head
- Bristles are made of nylon in a medium firmness
- 70% of the plastic used is bio-based
This Onlyone electric toothbrush is $8.98, matching its all-time low on Amazon and well under its 90-day average of $21.08. It comes with 8 brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless charging base, and holds a charge for up to 30 days. (Prime members get free shipping.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 brush heads, a charging base, a travel case, and wireless charging
- 5 brushing modes: clean, sensitive, whitening, and massage
- Built-in 2-minute smart timer with 30-second quadrant reminders
- Holds a charge for up to 30 days on a single charge
- Waterproof design with an ABS handle and nylon bristles
The SuitShine Sonicare-Compatible Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack is $8.98 via Subscribe & Save for Prime members. That's a $6 savings. Other sellers charge around $20 or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 8 replacement brush heads
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare click-on handles, including ProtectiveClean, DiamondClean, FlexCare, and HealthyWhite series
- Nylon bristles with a curved long-tip design
- Made from durable plastic (PP) material
- Soft bristle firmness for gentler brushing
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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