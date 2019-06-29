New
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Blush Gold with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $51 less than the lowest price we could find for both items separately.) Buy Now
  • It's compatible with all major U.S. carriers
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: PA6R0001US
