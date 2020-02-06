Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Motorola One Action 128GB Smartphone
$250 $350
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • available in Denim Blue and Pearl White
  • 2.2GHz 8-core processor
  • 6.3" 3840x2160 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
  • Model: PAGL0003US
adaminas
Is this a good phone?
39 min ago