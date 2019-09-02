New
Motorola Moto E5 Go 16GB Prepaid Android Verizon Phone
$30 $80
free shipping

Best Buy offers the Motorola Moto E5 Go 16GB Prepaid Android Phone for Verizon Wireless for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.2" 1280x720 (720p) IPS touchscreen
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) Go edition
  • Model: MOTXT19218PP
  • Expires 9/2/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
