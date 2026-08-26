This monogrammed cosmetic bag is reduced from $14.98 to $6.98 via promo code "Dealnews8". It includes an embroidered personalization with a name or initials and comes in 10 color choices. Deal ends September 20. Buy Now at PersonalizeWay
- Personalized with embroidered name or initials
- Available in 10 color options
- Designed to hold makeup, skincare, and grooming tools
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Sweat-wicking and lightweight, this hat suits runners who need something breathable for long miles in warm weather. Apply coupon code "J5K2Y7YY" for a savings of $10. It's available at this price in several colors for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon Haul, get this Men's Tactical Belt for $1.97. It's a great deal for a men's belt in general. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon