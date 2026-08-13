Belk's NCAA Fan Gear collection covers team apparel from brands like Columbia, Fanatics, and Pressbox, with graphic T-shirts starting around $12 and fleece pullovers and hoodies discounted up to 50% off. The selection spans multiple schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, with options beyond apparel like drying mats, travel pillows, and wall banners. A few items, such as the Comfy Feet slippers and Fan Creations banner, carry an additional coupon discount on top of the listed sale price. We've pictured the NCAA Men's Alabama Crimson Tide Graphic T-Shirt for $17.50 ($18 off). Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Shop Now at Belk