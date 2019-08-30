Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Minn Kota Endura C2 30-lb. Freshwater Transom Mount Trolling Motor for $93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most charge around $110 or more. Buy Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
