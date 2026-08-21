As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Miko Ibuki 2.0 Smart Air Purifier w/ H13 HEPA Filter for $75. That's the best price we could find by $15. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3-stage filtration with fabric pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, and ionizer
- Captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, odors, and airborne particles
- Covers rooms up to 1,500 sq. ft.
- App control via MyMiko app for fan speed, timers, and power
- 5 fan speeds including an ultra-quiet night mode
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At Amazon, get the Filtrete 14x36x1 MPR 700 Air Filter 6-Pack for $24.12 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best deal we could find by $31. Each filter is rated MPR 700, equivalent to MERV 8, and is designed to last up to 3 months. Buy Now at Amazon
Designed for mid-sized rooms, the MOOKA B-D02L filters airborne dust, pollen, and odors and suits renters or homeowners who want basic air purification without spending much. Apply coupon code "P2EGA6SB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers up to 1076 sq ft
- H13 HEPA filter for better air quality
- Consumes low power for cost-effective use
- 4 timer settings and 4 fan modes
- Bright night light included
- Quiet during operation
- Model: B-D02L
A compact plug-in air purifier works well for smaller spaces like a bedroom, bathroom, or office where you want basic air filtering without taking up floor space, and this one is currently $25 off its $50 list price. Apply coupon code "DCGKFZGW" to save half. Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact plug-in design for small spaces
- Negative ion technology refreshes indoor air
- Filter-free design
- Plug-and-play setup for any outlet
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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