Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mighty Mule 3/4-HP DC Garage Door Opener
$134 $136
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $134.01.
  • Amazon matches this price via an on-page clippable coupon.
  • LED light
  • steel-reinforced belt drive
  • two 3-button remotes, wireless keypad, and safety sensors
  • smartphone compatible (requires Mighty Mule Smart Wall Station‎, sold separately)
  • Model: MM9333H
