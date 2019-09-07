New
That Daily Deal · 40 mins ago
Microsoft Wireless Keyboard 800
$10 $40
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter
  • up to 15-foot range
  • battery status indicator
  • requires 2 AAA batteries
  • Model: 2VJ-00001
