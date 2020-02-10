Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Microsoft Surface Book Core i5 2.4GHz 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
$569 $1,249
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $680 off list, and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty is provided but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Model: LAW-00001
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
