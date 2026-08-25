The Merrell Men's or Women's Trail Glove 8 is $58 via code "EXTRA40" at Merrell, down from its $130 regular price. This is $39 lower than Amazon's current price and is by far the lowest price it's ever been. The shoe uses a 0mm drop for a natural foot position and a Vibram TC5+ outsole for traction, along with a mesh upper and lining made from recycled materials. It ships free with an order of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell
- 0mm heel-to-toe drop for a natural, barefoot-like feel
- Vibram TC5+ outsole with 2.5mm lugs for traction on varied terrain
- FloatPro foam midsole for cushioning and energy return
- Breathable mesh and TPU upper with a protective toe cap
- 100% recycled laces, mesh lining, and mesh footbed cover
- Half pair weighs about 7.76 oz.
At Dick's Sporting Goods, get these Nike Men's Vomero 18 Shoes for $89. It's the best deal we've seen for these Nike shoes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
REI offers the La Sportiva Men's Prodigio Trail-Running Shoes for $81.83. Most merchants with any sizable stock charge the full list price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at REI
These HOKA Clifton 10 running shoes are $99.99 at Scheels, down from $155. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $135.23 for the same shoe. It's the lowest price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Scheels
- Cushioned midsole for a smooth ride
- Designed for road running and everyday walking
- Available in regular, wide, and extra wide widths
- Lightweight construction
This Merrell Silvo Lace shoe is $50 after coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. The leather upper and cushioned foam footbed are designed to transition from office wear to outdoor use. Free shipping applies with orders of $75 or more. Available in several colors. Buy Now at Merrell
- Leather upper
- Traditional lace closure
- Textile lining
- Cushioned foam footbed
- Footbed cover made from recycled mesh
- Rubber outsole
Merrell's outlet sale spans 386 items, from hiking shoes and trail runners to hoodies and rain jackets for men, women, and kids. Plus, get an extra 40% off via code "EXTRA40". Deals include the Women's District 4 Luxe Backstrap at $50, down from $100, and a Men's Rain Shell Jacket at $180, down from $320. Several hiking shoes in the mix feature Vibram Megagrip outsoles or GORE-TEX waterproofing. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Merrell
- Over 386 items across shoes, clothing, and accessories
- Women's, men's, big kid's, and little kid's sizes available
- Includes hiking shoes, slides, hoodies, and rain jackets
- Some styles feature Vibram Megagrip outsoles or GORE-TEX waterproofing
- Medium and wide width options offered on select footwear
This Merrell Maipo Explorer Aerosport shoe is $47 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's built for wet conditions with a fast-drying mesh upper, a bellows tongue to keep out debris, and a sticky rubber outsole for traction. Free shipping applies to orders ofer $75, Buy Now at Merrell
- Synthetic and mesh upper for breathability
- Bellows tongue helps keep out debris
- Removable EVA foam footbed
- Merrell sticky rubber outsole for traction
- 31mm stack height with a 10mm heel-to-toe drop
- Half pair weighs 12.34 oz.
This Merrell Nova 4 Traveller is $50 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $90 off its regular price of $140 and the best price we've seen. The shoe uses a suede leather upper with a breathable mesh lining and a FloatPro Foam midsole and footbed for cushioning. It ships for free. Buy Now at Merrell
- Suede leather upper
- Traditional lace closure
- Breathable mesh lining
- FloatPro Foam footbed for cushioning and energy return
- FloatPro Foam midsole for lightweight comfort
- Half pair weighs 10.6 oz.
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