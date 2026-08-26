Built for people who want extra pocket storage without switching to a full utility jacket, this works well as a layering piece for outdoor work or everyday errands. Apply coupon code "CXM11" for a savings of $39. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 100% cotton fabric construction
- Reinforced stitching at high stress points
- Multiple integrated cargo storage pockets
- Button-down front closure design
- Long sleeve cuffs with button adjustability
Walmart offers the George Men's Relaxed Fit Printed Camp Shirt from $2.73. A variety of sizes and styles are available around the $3 mark. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
Walmart offers the George Men's Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt from $3.90. All options are around this $4 mark. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
Suited for warm-weather days when you want airflow and pocket space without wearing actual cargo pants, thanks to the linen blend and multiple pockets. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen, 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Two slash pockets and two rear pockets
- Machine washable fabric construction
This linen polo, has fabric that breathes well in warm weather and tends to hold up better than cotton in humidity. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMR9" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Breathable and moisture-wicking material
- 100% linen fabric construction
- Button-front placket design
- Short sleeve styling
- Standard fit silhouette
Linen cargo shorts are a practical warm-weather pick if you run hot or want something breathable for travel. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen and 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord
- Two side cargo pockets with button closure
- Two rear patch pockets
- Mid-thigh length inseam
Breathable cotton-linen blend makes these a solid pick for warm-weather layering or casual office wear. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Material composition consists of cotton and linen blend
- Three shirts included per package
- Features button down collar design
- Machine washable fabric construction
- Available in multiple standard men's sizes
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