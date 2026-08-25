Linen construction makes these a solid pick for hot weather when you want airflow without sacrificing pockets. Add two to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100 percent natural linen fabric
- Features two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Includes an adjustable drawstring elastic waistband
- Designed with a relaxed fit through the leg
- Provides moisture-wicking and breathable performance
Update: The price has changed to $7.62 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Casual Shorts for $7.60. It's a great deal for a pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Suited for warm-weather days when you want airflow and pocket space without wearing actual cargo pants, thanks to the linen blend and multiple pockets. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen, 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Two slash pockets and two rear pockets
- Machine washable fabric construction
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
This linen polo, has fabric that breathes well in warm weather and tends to hold up better than cotton in humidity. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMR9" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Breathable and moisture-wicking material
- 100% linen fabric construction
- Button-front placket design
- Short sleeve styling
- Standard fit silhouette
Linen cargo shorts are a practical warm-weather pick if you run hot or want something breathable for travel. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen and 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord
- Two side cargo pockets with button closure
- Two rear patch pockets
- Mid-thigh length inseam
Breathable cotton-linen blend makes these a solid pick for warm-weather layering or casual office wear. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Material composition consists of cotton and linen blend
- Three shirts included per package
- Features button down collar design
- Machine washable fabric construction
- Available in multiple standard men's sizes
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