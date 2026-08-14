The Meh-Rathon is back, which means instead of one deal today you can get new deals back to back. The deals run on a timer throughout the day and once they're sold out, they're gone. However, you can still shop the deals from today that haven't sold out yet. Still don't get it? This informative Meh-rathon video will help. Shop Now at Meh
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This 144-pack of KIND Minis bars is $29.99 at Meh, well under the $103-$121 range Amazon charges for the same bars. You can choose between Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors, and the bars are best by late November 2026, so there's plenty of time to work through the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Meh
- 144 mini bars per pack
- Available in Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors
- Best by date between 11/14/26 and 11/29/26
- Individually wrapped mini-size bars
This Pocket Hose is $29.99 at Meh.com, down from the $90 list price. It expands to 100' under water pressure and contracts back down to about 30' and 4 lb. when empty, and its marine-grade build is designed to hold up for boat use as well as everyday garden watering. Buy Now at Meh
- Expands to 100' when water is flowing through it
- Marine-grade construction designed for boat use
- Also suited for garden and yard watering
- Includes a spray nozzle
- Weighs about 4 lb.
- Contracts to roughly 30' when not in use
Modal fabric is softer and more breathable than standard cotton, which makes it a common upgrade for everyday underwear, and six pairs for $24 works out to $4 each against a list price of $149. Plus, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to save $10 on shipping. Buy Now at Meh
- 90% modal, 10% elastane fabric composition
- Moisture-wicking material for temperature regulation
- Four-way stretch construction for mobility
- Non-roll waistband design
- Tagless label for comfort
A two-pack of 10,000mAh power banks with 30W output covers most phones and tablets at a reasonable charging speed, and suits anyone who wants a spare for a bag, car, or travel kit. At $30, that's $50 off the $80 list price for both units combined. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Meh
- 10,000mAh total battery capacity per unit
- 30W maximum power delivery output
- Integrated foldable USB-C cable design
- Dual-device simultaneous charging capability
- Compact sling-style portable form factor
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