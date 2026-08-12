Modal fabric is softer and more breathable than standard cotton, which makes it a common upgrade for everyday underwear, and six pairs for $24 works out to $4 each against a list price of $149. Plus, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to save $10 on shipping. Buy Now at Meh
- 90% modal, 10% elastane fabric composition
- Moisture-wicking material for temperature regulation
- Four-way stretch construction for mobility
- Non-roll waistband design
- Tagless label for comfort
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Comfort Fit Ultra Soft Cotton T-Shirt Undershirt 3-Pack in Large for $6.30. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Six-pack of men's boxers
- Fabric blend of 75% cotton and 25% polyester
- Moisture-wicking material
- Comfortflex waistband for stretch and comfort
- Medium-weight, medium-stretch fabric
- Regular fit
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This 144-pack of KIND Minis bars is $29.99 at Meh, well under the $103-$121 range Amazon charges for the same bars. You can choose between Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors, and the bars are best by late November 2026, so there's plenty of time to work through the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Meh
- 144 mini bars per pack
- Available in Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors
- Best by date between 11/14/26 and 11/29/26
- Individually wrapped mini-size bars
This Pocket Hose is $29.99 at Meh.com, down from the $90 list price. It expands to 100' under water pressure and contracts back down to about 30' and 4 lb. when empty, and its marine-grade build is designed to hold up for boat use as well as everyday garden watering. Buy Now at Meh
- Expands to 100' when water is flowing through it
- Marine-grade construction designed for boat use
- Also suited for garden and yard watering
- Includes a spray nozzle
- Weighs about 4 lb.
- Contracts to roughly 30' when not in use
A two-pack of 10,000mAh power banks with 30W output covers most phones and tablets at a reasonable charging speed, and suits anyone who wants a spare for a bag, car, or travel kit. At $30, that's $50 off the $80 list price for both units combined. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Meh
- 10,000mAh total battery capacity per unit
- 30W maximum power delivery output
- Integrated foldable USB-C cable design
- Dual-device simultaneous charging capability
- Compact sling-style portable form factor
This 3-pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Triple-Insulated Water Bottles costs $24 at Meh, $15 below the $39 price for three at Amazon. Plus you can use the promo code "DEALNEWS" to get free shipping. Each stainless steel bottle features triple-layer insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. Every bottle also includes both a straw lid and a flip lid, plus two reusable straws. Buy Now at Meh
- Three 32-oz. insulated stainless steel water bottles
- Triple-layer insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 12 hours
- Includes one straw lid and one flip lid for each bottle
- Two reusable straws included with each bottle
- Leakproof design
- Available in 11 different color packs
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