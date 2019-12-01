Open Offer in New Tab
New
Meade Star Pro AZ 80mm Refracting Telescope w/ Smart Phone Adapter
$144 $179
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Use coupon code "19CYBER15" to get this price. (This coupon can be used once per account.)
  • Sold by hhgregg via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 80mm aperture, 900mm focal length, f/11.3 focal ratio
  • low (26mm), medium (9mm), high (6.3mm) magnification eyepieces
  • 2x Barlow lens that doubles the magnifying power of each eyepiece
  • Model: 234002
  • Code "19CYBER15"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
