Walmart · 58 mins ago
MaxxHaul Hitch-Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier
$63 $68
free shipping

That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 49-1/4" x 22-1/4" x 3-1/4"
  • 500-lb. capacity
  • Model: 70422
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
