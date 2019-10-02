New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MaxxHaul 1,500-lb. Swing Back Trailer Jack with Dual Wheel
$39 $43
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • adjusts from 14.75" to 26.25"
  • universal mounting brackets
  • durable zinc plating to resist rust and corrosion
  • Model: 70149
