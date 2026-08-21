As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes up to 35% off a selection of Maxcuum fans. Pictured is the Maxcuum 30" High Velocity Indoor Industrial Fan for $226 ($75 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
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Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
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