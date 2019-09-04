Walmart · 49 mins ago
Marvel Spider-Man Kids' 6-volt Super Car Ride-On
$69 $95
free shipping

Walmart offers the Marvel Spider-Man Kids' 6-volt Super Car Ride-On for $79 with free shipping. That's $9 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by around $16.)

Update: The price has dropped to $69. Buy Now

Features
  • 2.5 MPH maximum speed
  • MP3 input and cord
  • water cannon
  • LED light-up hood
  • Model: 8804-21
AgentX
Having 2 boys that have used both 6V and 12V ride on toys, I would advise to save your money and get a 12V. These 6V toys are only good for smooth flat surfaces, with smaller kids. They aren't ideal for indoor use either, given the size. The 12V jeep and tractor that we've had both had 2 speeds and a bar that would lock the "shifter" from going into the second speed, until you feel they are ready. They would also go through grass easily. Spend your money on something with more power knowing they will have it for a lot longer.
8 hr 9 min ago