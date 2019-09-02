Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Martha Stewart 27" Mini Round Point Digging Shovel for $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars Extendable Power-Lever Loppers for $13 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw this for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Care System for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's $27 off list and tied with last month's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Craft Space Right Cubby Organizer in White for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space 2-Drawer Wood Craft Table in White/Picket Fence for $124.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge. That's $50 under our April mention, $125 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Gift-Wrap Hutch in White Picket Fence for $79.50 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
