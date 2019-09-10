Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Memory Foam Tufted Storage Futon in several colors (Grey PU Leather pictured) for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon in Gray Linen for $137 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from three weeks ago, $122 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by about $45.)
Update: The price has increased to $109. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors (Marble pictured) for $235.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $234.99. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
