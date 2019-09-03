Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Mainstays 9x10-Foot Steel Gazebo with a Sheer Mosquito Netting for $197 with free shipping. That is $68 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers its Mainstays 22" Cascading Bowls Tiered Water Fountain in Brown for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Finne Isle Quilted Outdoor Double Hammock in Gray for $48.98 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $41 under list price, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $54.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Layken Steel and All Weather Wicker Fire Pit Patio Set in Brown for $299.97 with free shipping. That is $329 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Laila Outdoor Bird Bath in Antique White for $52.98 with free shipping. That's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Green Culture Compost Bin for $41.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $40.96. That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers 12 Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense V-Neck T-Shirts in White for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register