It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $15 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
It's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's at least $5 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $20 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
