That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That includes a selection of patio chairs, benches, carts, coffee tables, lighting, and more. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers a selection of discounts as part of its Labor Day Event. Most orders receive free shipping; although pickup is available where charges apply and surcharges may apply for bigger items. Shop Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 9" High Velocity 3-Speed Fan in Black for $14.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now
