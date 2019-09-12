Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5x7-Foot Jenner Stripe Outdoor Area Rug in Navy for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug in several sizes, with prices starting from $19.43. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
That's $140 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
