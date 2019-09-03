New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Mainstays 11-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl and Utensil Set
$20 $44
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 11-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl and Utensil Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • 5 mixing bowls with easy pour spout, non-slip base and staggered sizes
  • spoon
  • slotted spoon
  • spatula
  • slottled spatula
  • ladle
  • utensil crock
  • Model: PR0006-S11
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register