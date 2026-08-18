Today only, save on hundreds of styles, including sandals, sneakers, heels, and boots from brands like New Balance, Skechers, Birkenstock, and Michael Kors, all marked 50% off or more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's