Today only, Macy's takes up to 70% off a selection of designer handbags, sunglasses, and belts from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and Versace. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Michael Kors Kensington Large Leather Tote for $179 (50% off). Shop Now at Macy's