Macy's Summer Sale spans multiple categories, including up to 50% off bedding, kitchen, and luggage, plus swimwear priced at $30 and under. Shoppers can also save 15% on new fall beauty and fragrance arrivals from brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci using promo code "REFRESH." Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Coupon ends August 24/ Shop Now at Macy's