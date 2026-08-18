Today only, Macy's takes 50% off (or more) on a wide range of styles, from dress shoes and sneakers to boots and sandals. The lineup spans brands like Nike, Cole Haan, Puma, BOSS by Hugo Boss, and Clarks. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured are the Nike Men's Revolution 8 Running Sneakers for $38 ($38 off). Shop Now at Macy's