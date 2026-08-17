Here you'll find deals on a selection of luxury watches. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 10% off. The selection spans luxury brands like Rolex, Cartier, OMEGA, and Breitling, with pre-owned pieces such as a Cartier Tank Solo at $3,499 or a Rolex Date at $3,999.98, alongside brand new options like a Bremont Supermarine at $2,499. Many of the pre-owned watches carry eBay's Authenticity Guarantee. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
- Covers luxury watch brands including Rolex, Cartier, OMEGA, Breitling, and Bremont
- Includes both pre-owned and brand new watches
- Many listings backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee
- Free shipping offered on most listings
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Black Friday Sale takes 20% off or more on men's watches from brands like Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, and Seiko. Styles range from automatic and chronograph watches to divers, with stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. We've pictured the Stuhrling Men's Statesman 4070 Watch for $129 (over $600 elsewhere). Shop Now at Macy's
- Styles from Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and Stuhrling
- Includes chronograph, automatic, and diver watch styles
- Stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options available
- Case sizes ranging from about 39mm to 46mm
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the Swiss Tech Lodern 6-Piece Fixed Blade Kit to $19.32. That's an $11 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- includes fixed blade knife, sheath, tinder scraper, pocket bellows, flint wheel sparker, magnesium block, and EDC pouch
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