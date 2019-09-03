Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Lucid 11" Evo Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress in several sizes, with prices starting from $190. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That puts each at the lowest price we could find by at least $20 and as much as $52. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Lucid Comfort Collection 10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress in several sizes with prices starting from $148.31 with free shipping. (King and California King sizes incur a $55 delivery fee, so opt for in-store pickup for those sizes.) That's the lowest price we could find by up to $62. Shop Now
Amazon discounts the Zinus 1.5" Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, it's as much as $21 under what you'd pay directly from Zinus. Buy Now
mazon offers the Sleep Innovations Marley 10" King Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $270 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $80.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Capri 12" High Density Foam and Pocket Spring King Mattress for $226.44 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $24 today. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Serta Perfect Sleeper Baymist Cushion Firm Pillowtop Queen Mattress Set for $398 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $39.80 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $100 under our May mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Sign In or Register