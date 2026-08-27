Lowe's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with discounts of up to 45% off on thousands of appliances, outdoor power tools, grills, patio furniture, and lots more. Deals include a $1,000 drop on a Range Outdoor Living steel gazebo and a GE electric range at $370 off. Smaller items like mulch and rakes are also discounted if you're tackling fall cleanup duty. Shipping is free over $35 for lots of items over $35 if you're a myLowe's member (it's free to join). Larger items like major appliances may incur delivery fees. Pickup is available on lots of things, too. The sale ends on September 9. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Appliances including refrigerators, washers, and dryers from GE, Whirlpool, and Frigidaire
- Outdoor power tools and combo kits from Kobalt, EGO, and CRAFTSMAN
- Grills, fire pits, and patio furniture for outdoor living
- Fall cleanup items like mulch, rakes, and wheelbarrows
- Halloween decor including inflatables and animatronics
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Expires 9/9/2026
Published 50 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
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