Lowe's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with discounts of up to 45% off on thousands of appliances, outdoor power tools, grills, patio furniture, and lots more. Deals include a $1,000 drop on a Range Outdoor Living steel gazebo and a GE electric range at $370 off. Smaller items like mulch and rakes are also discounted if you're tackling fall cleanup duty. Shipping is free over $35 for lots of items over $35 if you're a myLowe's member (it's free to join). Larger items like major appliances may incur delivery fees. Pickup is available on lots of things, too. The sale ends on September 9. Shop Now at Lowe's