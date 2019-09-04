Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best we could find today by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Heritage 6" Retro Desk Fan in Brushed Copper for $20.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $15.05 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $2.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 9" High Velocity 3-Speed Fan in Black for $14.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Sign In or Register