Dell Small Business · 29 mins ago
Logitech Z207 Bluetooth Computer Speakers
$30 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • two 2.5-watt speakers (10W max total output)
  • connect to computers and other devices via Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable
  • Model: 980-001294
