New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $60. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • It's also available in SubZero Blue (search for "984-000840" here)
  • Amazon and Target match this price.
Features
  • 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • IPX7 water-resistance rated
  • up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: 984-000839
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/10/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Ultimate Ears
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register