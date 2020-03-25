Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Logitech Prodigy Gaming Headset
$28
free shipping w/ $35

That's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also less than what many stores charge for a refurbished pair.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6.5-foot cable
  • detachable boom mic
  • inline controls
  • Model: G233
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Accessories Walmart Logitech
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register