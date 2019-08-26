Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black or White for $69.99 with free shipping. Coupon code "LOGI933" cuts the price to $64.99. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $43.) Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Best Buy offers the ReTrak Utopia Virtual Reality Headset Camera with Bluetooth for $2.99. That's $2 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Mbuynow US via Amazon offers its Mbuynow Gaming Headset in Black for $25.99. Coupon code "RJ6SM5ZH" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo in Walmart Exclusive for $17.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
