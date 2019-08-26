New
Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset
$65 $200
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black or White for $69.99 with free shipping. Coupon code "LOGI933" cuts the price to $64.99. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $43.) Buy Now

  • Remove the shipping insurance for this price.
  • 12-hour battery life
  • microphone
  • adjustable RGB lighting
  • 3 programmable G-keys and on-ear controls
  • Model: 981-000585
  • Code "LOGI933"
