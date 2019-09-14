Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $4 under our December mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pen + Gear Medium Digital Safe in Grey/Black for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's a buck under our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It is a low by about a buck, although most stores charge $13 or more, and it's a buck under our July mention. Buy Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $20. Buy Now
That's $5 under our mention from last November, the best per-unit price we've seen, and a low by $7 today. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
