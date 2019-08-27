New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Little Tikes Waffle Blocks 100-Piece Bag
$15
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Waffle Blocks 100-Piece Bag for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • It's compatible with all the Waffle Blocks sets (excluding Big Waffle Blocks)
  • Model: 645297
