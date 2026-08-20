Backup power for extended outages or off-grid setups, useful for running fridges, CPAP machines, or power tools without needing a generator. Apply coupon code "VIPXG2DN08" for a savings of $280. Buy Now at lipower.com
- 2,150Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- 2,400W rated AC output power
- 3,500 plus charge cycles to 80 percent capacity
- Supports 500W maximum solar panel input
- Includes multiple AC, DC, USB-A, and USB-C output ports
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This Jackery Explorer 240D power station is $91.07, down from $318 via promo code "AFFUS20". It uses a LiFePO4 battery with 254Wh of capacity, can fully recharge in 1 hour, and it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 254Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- Adjustable shoulder strap for portability
- 1-hour fast charging
- Suitable for home backup power use
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