Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifestyle Solutions Reynolds Faux Suede Manual Recliner
$179 $259
free shipping

That's $10 under mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Espresso
  • single seat multi-positional recliner
  • measures 34.75" x 36" x 40"
  • 3-way reclining mechanism seating
  • Model: RC-DBYKU3008
Lifestyle Solutions
